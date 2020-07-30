Entertainment

RADWIMPS, the singer of Your Name heavily offended by a joke, fans: "Nazi"

July 30, 2020
Yojiro Noda, the young singer of Radwimps, a musical group that many of you will remember for "Nandemonaiya" and other songs from the 2016 masterpiece Your Name, recently ended up in the eye of the hurricane due to a tweet shared recently, in which it was jokingly said in favor of eugenics.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at both tweets. In the first, published on July 16, the singer wrote: "I have said it before, but I believe that the spouses of people with monstrous geniuses like Shohei Ohtani, Sota Fujii and Mana Ashida should be selected by the state through a project carried out by national experts"The three people nominated by Noda are a baseball player, a shogi champion and a very talented young Japanese actress.

The singer's statement goes back to the fundamentals ofeugenics, an ideology that indicates a whole set of theories and practices aimed at improving the genetic quality of a certain population through external interventions. This philosophy was very popular during the era of Nazi Germany, and several users reminded the singer by commenting "You are confusing humans and horses","Shame on you","Nice Nazi comment"and using other less respectful phrases.

Shortly thereafter, the singer released a second tweet writing: "I noticed several serious comments, obviously I was joking". Again, however, most users scolded Noda's behavior, emphasizing the delicacy of the topic.

And what do you think of the statements by the singer of Your Name? Exaggerated? Let us know yours with a comment! In case hearing about Makoto Shinkai's film made you want to retrieve some other film instead, we recommend you take a look at our list of must-see summer anime films.

