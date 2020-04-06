Radomir Antic: from Atlético 'most difficult in the world' to the double of 1996

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Radomir Antic is deceased 71 years old, as Atlético de Madrid has communicated on its social networks. The former Serbian coach was the architect of one of the great achievements of the rojiblanca history: the double of 1996, and being the only one to be able to boast of having coached three of the biggest clubs in Spain: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Antic was born in 1948, after the end of World War II. Son of the military traveled throughout Serbia during his childhood, without finishing school he already earned money as a footballer which aroused the envy of his classmates. Once married, he moved to Belgrade to play with Partizán, the team with which he made his first contact with our country: in a summer tournament in Valencia. He would not get to play in Spain until his transfer by Zaragoza in the year 1978.

The legacy left by the Serbian is, however, on the benches where his significance has gone further, becoming the only coach to manage three of the biggest clubs in our league: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He began his career on the Spanish bench in one he knew very well: that of Romareda, managing to play UEFA with Zaragoza. Real Madrid would notice him after a season in which they were seventh in the absence of ten days, and made a miraculous recovery for whites, however, after extra-sporting issues and being leaders of the League, Real Madrid decided to dispense with their services and removed him.

Oviedo would be his next destination where he took Prosinecki, a fetish player, who had already taken the capital of Spain. His good numbers with the carbayones made him have important offers and among them the one of Atlético de Madrid, which accepted because "at that time it was the most difficult club in the world and I wanted to prove to myself that I was able to function in those circumstances"And whether it worked.

With the rojiblancos he made history. The frustrated signing of Prosinecki caused that Pantic or Simeone they were in the squad, the first author of the goal of the Cup that they would win later and Cholo, who decided to stay, was one of the flagships of that Atlético in 1996. That League and that Copa del Rey harvested in one of their houses how La Romareda raised Antic as part of the history of the mattress club.

After three seasons, he returned to Oviedo and after passing through the Asturian city he headed for Barcelona, ​​who were on the decline. The wardrobe problems were solved and the confidence in young people like Iniesta or Xavi was a revolution. This is how he told an anecdote with Xavi Hernández: "I switched seven players to one position and Xavi was one of them. I called him one day and I said to him: 'Xavi, friend, let's see, this does not go with your virtues' 'How, mister?' "We need a player who can put balls into space." At that time he began to be the best midfielder in history " the Serb related in an interview for Jot Down.

Radomir Antic will be the history of Spanish football thanks to the number of successes reaped in our country, and that despite training such disparate teams, he has always felt the love of all Spanish fans. "A bratso, friend".