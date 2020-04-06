Radomir Antic, former coach of Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid, dies at 71

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Serbian coach Radomir Antic has died at 71 years of age just as Atlético de Madrid has announced, one of the many clubs he coached in Spain with Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta de Vigo.

It should be noted that Antic was the coach of the famous double of the rojiblanco team in the 95/96 season when conquering in that season League and Glass of the King. Atlético has announced that the flag honoring their fans located in the Wanda Metropolitano will fly at half-staff for 24 hours in honor of Antic.

In addition, the Balkan coach came to star in an almost unusual event: being fired as coach of Real Madrid with the team in the first position of the classification, something that happened to Ernesto Valverde recently at Futbol Club Barcelona.

His last great team was the national team of his country, Serbia, which he trained between 2008 and 2010, including the World Cup in South Africa. Unfortunately for him and his country, Serbia did not have a good role and was eliminated in the group stage.

Here the statement from Atlético de Madrid

Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family. Atlético de Madrid is mourning the death of our former coach Radomir Antic (Žitište, Serbia, November 22, 1948). The former rojiblanco coach died at 71 years of age. Antic is one of the mythical figures who have occupied our bench, leading our team in 189 official matches over five seasons.

Radomir Antic came to our club in 1995 and became one of the main pillars of the Historic Doublet conquered by our club, made up of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in 1996. His good work on the Atletico bench earned him not only to become one of our most prestigious coaches, currently being the fourth coach in Atletico history with the most official games led, with a total of 189, but also to earn the unconditional affection of a stand that chanted the 'Radomir, I love you' every time our team played at home.

After an extensive career as a footballer that spanned 17 seasons, Antic began his journey as coach tomando the reins of the Partizán de Belgrado in 1985 in what was his first experience as a coach. Ten years later, on September 3, 1995, he debuted at the head of our team with a resounding victory against Real Sociedad by four goals to one in what was the first day of a championship that we ended up winning after beating Albacete in the Vicente Calderón (2-0) and that remains in the collective memory of all athletes.

Atlético of that season has remained in everyone's memory for its compact, fast-paced and counterattack style, in which the game prevailed at the first touch, which was printed by Radomir's hand. His eleven type was: Molina; Geli, Solozábal, Santi, Toni; Vizcaíno, Pantic, Simeone and Caminero; Kiko and Penev. With Milinko Pantic as a free-kick shooter and fantastic headers, that team converted the set piece, including direct fouls, as one of their deadliest weapons. Proof of them is that more than half of the goals of the course came in this way.

In addition to the fast counterattacks, the quality of the midfield men together with the great success of the scorers made that Atleti the feeling of the championship. In this way, the team achieved what was until then its best streak in a league start: 12 consecutive games without losing, with nine wins and a draw. With such a prolific team up 75 goals were achieved, but it also stood out for its strength in the rear thanks to its intensity, reaping just 32 goals against that made Molina take the Zamora trophy.

Radomir managed to make that Atlético a very choral team, there were players with great talent, but they functioned as a perfect oiled machine and proof of them was that four players, two of them midfielders, surpassed ten goals: Penev (16), Simeone (12), Kiko (11) and Pantic (10). They only scored more goals than 11 First teams at the end of the League.

But the feat of that championship was not only in the League, a brilliant Copa del Rey made our team beat Barcelona, ​​trained by Cruyff and with stars like Guardiola, Figo or Bakero, in the Zaragoza final thanks to a goal by Pantic at La Romareda.

The footprint that Radomir Antic left in Atlético de Madrid was very great for his achievements as a professional and his human quality. In this way, our president wanted to express his condolences for this loss: "Today is a sad day for all athletes and the world of football since Radomir Antic has left us. We have left a great person and one of the architects of the magnificent golden age that Atlético de Madrid lived. The League titles and the Copa del Rey that we won under his orders will remain forever in our memory. I am very proud to have met him and it has been a privilege to have shared every moment of football with him. All my love for your family"

Also, Miguel Ángel Gil also wanted to say goodbye to the former rojiblanco coach: "With the loss of Radomir we lose a bit of the heart of the club. With him I personally learned to win, with him I learned to live with passion the details that make you improve as a man and as a professional. Just give a very strong kiss to his wife Vera, Dusan and Ana and tell them that they should be proud of the husband and father they had because, in addition to being a great professional and a wonderful person, he is in the history of Atlético de Madrid on its own merits ".

As a reminder to Radomir Anticla, a tribute flag to our fans located in the Wanda Metropolitano will fly at half mast for 24 hours in honor of our legendary player.

With the departure of the Atlantic athletic family loses another of the symbols that gave everything for this club on and off the pitch. From the club, the president, chief executive officer and our board offer their sincere condolences to all their family and friends.