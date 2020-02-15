Radiant and wrinkle free! Alejandra Guzmán reappears after teasing for her surgeries

After the criticism Alejandra Guzmán received for the appearance of her face, the rocker shared a new photograph on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Guzmán caused a stir when he showed an image of his face that aroused hundreds of criticisms, as the users of the networks mocked how unnatural the rocker looks.

Now, trying to leave the controversy behind, Alejandra Guzmán shared a postcard where she appears next to her mother, Doña Silvia Pinal and one more companion.

The interpreter of "Care with the Heart" also shared an image of a family afternoon where you can see the singer in a room accompanied by several people, including her father Don Enrique Guzmán.

After the criticism that the Guzman received for the notorious changes in his face, the famous decided to disable comments on his Instagram account, so no one can tell him anything about it.

In total, both images exceed 42 thousand likes.

With information from El Heraldo de México.

