Racist threat in NASCAR: they find a rope with a gallows in the pits of the only African-American driver in the category

Driver Bubba Wallace received a racist threat during a NASCAR race (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / File Photo)

A serious episode was experienced this Sunday during the race of NASCAR at the Talladega Superspeedway Circuit in Alabama. The authorities they found a rope with a bow, simulating a gallows, in the pits of the African-American pilot's team Bubba Wallace. The racist threat came after the 26-year-old managed to convince the competition to ban the Confederate flag from its circuits and facilities.

"We are angry and outraged and it is deeply difficult for us to express how seriously we take this heinous fact," NASCAR officials said in an official statement. In that same letter they confirmed that An investigation has already begun to find those responsible for the event in order to "eliminate them from sport".

"There is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only reinforces our commitment to make an sport that is open and in which everyone is welcome," they emphasized from the most important category of American motorsports.

The Confederate flag will no longer be able to fly in competitions (EFE / John Taggart / Archive)



The race at Talladega meant the first real implementation of the new regulations, promoted by Wallace, to ban the Confederate flag on the circuits. Days ago it had been applied at an event in Miami, although with very little public attendance. In Alabama, however, the presence of some 5,000 people was expected. In the hours before the competition, which had to be delayed until Monday due to heavy rains, several cars and trucks walked around the circuit flaming the symbol that refers to the times of slavery of the black population in the southern United States.

Wallace, who is the only African-American driver in NASCAR's top division, made his release on social networks. "The despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly sad and serves as painful reminder of how much we have left as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism, ”wrote the pilot on Twitter.

"As my mother told me today, 'They're just trying to scare you,'" he added. "This will not end me, I will not give in or give up. I will continue to proudly defend what I believe in. ”

Wallace is the only African-American driver in NASCAR's top division (Wilfredo Lee / Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network)

26-year-old Alabama-born Wallace drives number 43 for the Richard Petty Motorsports team. He said he found support among his colleagues for his stance against the flag, something he pointed out in his tweet on Sunday night.

NASCAR had spent years trying to distance itself from the Confederate flag, rooted in the series since its founding more than 70 years ago. Brian France, a former NASCAR president, tried to veto the use of the flag at racetracks in 2015, a proposal that was not enforced and went unnoticed.

This year has been different, with Wallace taking the lead. During the past month, with the country shocked by protests related to the death of George FloydWallace wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" at a race and stamped the phrase #BlackLivesMatter in other.

