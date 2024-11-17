Racing Against Time: Biden Administration’s Final Push Before Trump Transition

As President Joe Biden’s administration enters its final months, officials are working at an unprecedented pace to secure key initiatives before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January 2025. With Trump vowing to dismantle much of Biden’s legacy, the race is on to solidify programs, distribute funds, and confirm appointments.

Infrastructure and Climate Initiatives Take Center Stage

The administration is rushing to distribute billions in funding from Biden’s signature achievements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $3.4 billion in new grants last Friday, targeting:

Passenger rail improvements

Port modernization

Highway safety upgrades

Sustainable transportation manufacturing

“We’re investing in better transportation systems that touch every corner of the country,” Buttigieg stated during Thursday’s news conference. These grants are part of the larger $1 trillion infrastructure law and $375 billion climate package.

Environmental Protection Speeds Up

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has kicked into high gear with several major announcements:

A nationwide deadline for lead pipe removal

$3 billion in support for local water systems

First-ever federal fees on excess methane emissions from oil and gas companies

The Energy Department isn’t far behind, recently approving a $544 million loan to boost electric vehicle component manufacturing in Michigan. This represents just one of 28 clean-energy projects totaling $37 billion under Biden’s expanded loan program.

Ukraine Aid and Defense Spending

The Pentagon faces a tight deadline to allocate remaining defense funds:

$7.1 billion in weapons assistance needs processing

$4.3 billion from the 2024 supplemental

$2.8 billion in recalculated systems value

Additional $2.2 billion for long-term weapons contracts

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin maintains these funds are already obligated, potentially making them harder for the incoming administration to reverse.

Judicial Appointments Rush

The White House is pushing hard to confirm federal judges before January 20. Recent progress includes:

April Perry’s confirmation as U.S. District Court judge

confirmation as U.S. District Court judge Over dozen nominees advancing through Senate Judiciary Committee

Eight nominations awaiting committee votes

Six pending committee hearings

Trump has publicly opposed these confirmations, urging Republicans to block judicial appointments during the transition period.

Student Loan Relief

The Education Department faces a tight timeline on several fronts:

Finalizing new rules for financial hardship loan cancellation before December 2

Speeding up relief for borrowers affected by college fraud

Processing existing forgiveness promises

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona must decide whether to resolve pending cases or leave them for the incoming administration, which is expected to take a more favorable stance toward for-profit colleges.

Looking Ahead

As January approaches, the Biden administration’s “sprint to the finish” reflects the high stakes of this transition. With Trump pledging to reverse many Biden-era policies, particularly in climate action and clean energy, these final months could prove crucial in determining which initiatives survive beyond 2024.

The administration’s urgency underscores a fundamental reality of American democracy – as Buttigieg noted, “There’s only one administration at a time.” For now, that means making every day count in implementing Biden’s vision, even as the countdown to Trump’s return to the White House continues.