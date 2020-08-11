Rachel McAdams turned down the role of Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Share it:

When Marvel calls, saying no is really difficult, as evidenced by the large number of first-rate actors who have been taking part in the Disney franchise for more than a decade. For some, however, a second attempt was necessary: ​​this is the case with Rachel McAdams.

As you all remember, the star of The Pages of Our Lives and Mean Girls was seen in Doctor Strange as Christine Palmer, but what not everyone knows is that a few years ago there was the real possibility of seeing the beautiful and good Rachel in a much more cumbersome role.

The actress was in fact among the first choices of Marvel Studios to play none other than Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's beloved companion! According to what was reported by Cinemablend, however, at the time it was McAdams herself who rejected the role, thus saying no to the possibility of appearing in more than one film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rachel McAdams' no then forced the Studios to turn to Gwyneth Paltrow, who was then very popular in the role of Mrs. Stark. What do you think? Would you have liked to see McAdams as Pepper or would you rather have the part gone to his colleague? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of MCU, meanwhile, here is the complete list of directors of the upcoming Marvel films.