Rachel McAdams is pregnant: she is expecting her second child

The family of Rachel McAdams is ready to welcome a new member. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress is photographed with a tummy that leaves little doubt while shopping in a children’s clothing store.

Having become a mother for the first time in 2018, McAdams is therefore again pregnant along with partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden.

The actress she rarely talks about her two-year-old son and never shows it in photos, but last November he explained: “It’s the biggest thing that ever happened to me, hands down. People say you don’t have a life of your own this way, but I had lived 39 years of myself, and I couldn’t take it anymore, I was so happy to be able to focus on another person. I waited a long time before becoming a mother, until the right time came. “

Before quarantine, McAdams took the baby to the filming set for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga: “He won’t remember any of that, but I feel that somehow he might get a little attached to his soul and personality, so it was great to be able to travel with him. outside world and working at the same time. I felt really lucky. “



As for the big screen, it has been confirmed that McAdams will not be part of the cast of Doctor Strange 2.