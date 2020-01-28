Raccoons are discovered by humans and pretend to be statues (VIDEO)

A video circulating on social networks shows the curious moment when a couple of cute raccoons they pretended to be statues having been discovered by the human eye.

In the recording it can be seen that two raccoons they run quietly outside a home without noticing that they are being filmed by a person who was inside.

Suddenly, the person who recorded the video touched the window to alert the raccoons of their presence and perceive what their response was.

The reaction of the animals to be discovered is what caused a furor among the netizens, because instead of fleeing the mammals chose to remain motionless What if they were statues.

The funny moment video has been played by more than 8 million Internet users, shared more than 86 thousand times and has obtained more than 222 thousand likes.

Below you can see the recording of the two raccoons who remained motionless after being discovered by a person:

With information from El Imparcial

