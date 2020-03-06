R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual harassment charges

Share it:

The R&B singer, R. Kelly, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to an updated federal indictment that includes charges of child movieography and charges involving a new accuser, while prosecutors said more charges are coming that allege another victim.

Kelly, 53, remained quietly dressed in orange with her hands behind her back while her lawyer pleaded on her behalf at the charge reading hearing in Chicago.

More legal problems are on the horizon for Kelly.

The government plans to file more new charges in the coming weeks, adding another accuser, prosecutor Angel Krull said during the hearing. She gave no further details, except to say that agents recently seized more than 100 electronic devices, including hard drives, in the case.

Agents handling a search warrant removed items from a storage facility outside Chicago, where Kelly saves part of his team, defense attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters after the hearing.

"We hope you don't find anything incriminating," he said.

The possibility of further charges in another additional indictment was one of the reasons cited by federal district judge Harry Leinenweber for delaying Kelly's trial date from April 27 to October 13.

The replacement charge of 13 charges was revealed last month. It is largely the same as the original accusation, which also had 13 charges, but includes a reference to a new accuser, called only "Minor 6".

The charges include child movieography, sexual exploitation of children and conspiracy to defraud the US government. UU., As well as the coercion or temptation of a woman.

Kelly, who has denied abusing anyone, faces several charges of state and federal sexual conduct for sexual abuse in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to spearheading an organized crime plan to provide Kelly girls.

The Grammy Award-winning musician was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial in a federal prison in Chicago one block from the court where he attends the pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his case in New York by video.

Federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and paying potential witnesses at his 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted, to change their stories.

Kelly's co-defendants in the case, former manager Derrel McDavid and former employee Milton Brown, also pleaded not guilty of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover movieographic videos in an attempt to avoid criminal charges.

McDavid's lawyer, Beau Brindley, told the court on Thursday that his client wanted to proceed with a trial in April without Kelly. He said that "life is on hold" by McDavid and invoked his right to a speedy trial. But Brindley said later that the defense would take a week to decide its next steps.