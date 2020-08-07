Quique Setién's response when asked about his future at Barcelona after the Champions League

Share it:

Quique Setién under the magnifying glass: what will happen to him if Barcelona is eliminated from the Champions League? (REUTERS / Sergio Perez)

“As some players said and, myself, we needed a break because so many games in a row tired us, but we had enough time to prepare for the game, clean up our physical appearance and return with that renewed energy that has allowed us to do very good training sessions and prepare ourselves. good to face the game ". Quique Setien intends to make a clean slate. He knows that the conclusion of the season in Spain produced a negative balance due to the lack of titles and internal shorts.

In Catalan territory the idea is installed that he will say goodbye to Barcelona in the event that the elimination of his team from the Champions League is registered. Tomorrow he will define his round of 16 series against Napoli, in local condition (after 1-1 in Italy). If he overcomes that obstacle, he will travel to Lisbon to face the Bubble of 8.

In a remote press conference, he confirmed that he already has the confirmed lineup (he did not provide the names) and was direct in answering for his future: “I knew they were going to ask me that question. The reality is that the possibility that this is my last game has never crossed my mind. I am absolutely calm, we have prepared the game thoroughly, thinking that we will continue, of course, and that we will be able to face the rest until the final in Portugal with the same energy and enthusiasm that I have now, of course, and we all have Really".

On the other hand, Setién regretted the fact of not being able to count on all the options of his squad and warned that, if necessary, he will bet on players from the subsidiary team if necessary: ​​“The circumstances are what they are, I cannot to vary. I would like to have all the players but it has not been like that and we have to adapt. We will try not to miss the players who are not there and compete for real as we are going to do, with all the guarantees ”.

Setién will have several casualties for the duel against Napoli for the Champions League (Miguel Ruiz / FCB)



The most emblematic case is that of Brazilian Arthur, who returned to Barcelona but has practically sealed his arrival at Juventus in Italy. The footballer refused to rejoin training because he understood that it was not in Setién's plans for the next Champions League commitments due to his imminent transfer. The culé directive opened a disciplinary file and informed him that he will have to undergo a PCR test to verify that he is not positive for COVID-19.

“I spoke to Arthur before he went on vacation, like everyone else. From then on I didn't speak to him again. All I could know was from the club. It is a situation that transcends my position. It's a performance that, in short, I would have liked it to be different, but I can't say anything else ", said the Blaugrana strategist.

In Barcelona, ​​the injured Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti, the suspended Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, plus Martín Braithwaite, who is not registered for the competition, will be conspicuous by their absence.

The list of summoned for tomorrow's match (from 4:00 p.m. Argentine time) at the Camp Nou is made up of 22 players. The winner of this key will be measured in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich (they won the first leg in England 3-0) or Chelsea, who will play in unison.

