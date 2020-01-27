Quique Setién: "There are things that we may not have explained well"

Quique Setién, Barcelona coach, spoke with the media after his first defeat at the head of the Barcelona bench. The Santander coach was self-critical with the team game and the offensive inoperance of the Blaugrana set.

Setién described as "not being well in the first part": "We have not placed well, we have not had that pause, we have provided four or five cons. We have not been well in the first part" he claimed.

He also judged his first weeks and a possible learning problem in these first weeks: "We may need to understand some things better. There are things we have not understood, we may not have explained them well. In the break we have corrected some things and in the second part we already had four or five very clear occasions "he referred to what the team had done in the final leg of the match.

"Valencia deserved some more goal. We have not been well, there are things to improve and things to work, "he said after saying that they had lost a lot of time and hardly any depth with ineffective possessions.