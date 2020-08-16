Quique Setién stopped being the coach of Barcelona

Share it:

Setién had assumed in January of this year (Reuters)

This Sunday it was confirmed that Quique Setien He ceased to be the technical director of Barcelona after a meeting held by several managers together with the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, where the future of the institution began to be designed after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Who confirmed the news was the boss of the Barça team after the end of the meeting in the offices of Camp Nou In which Eric Abidal, Ramón Planes, Óscar Grau, Jordi Mos, Javier Bordas participated. The head of the club advanced to COPE chain that the coach has been displaced from his position, although he did not clarify if it was a resignation, a dismissal or if a mutual agreement was reached.

The output of Setien, who took office in January of this year and had a contract until June 2022, is just the first of the measures that the board will take this week. In addition, his replacement could be announced on Monday, when the new meeting that the leadership of the Catalan cast will have ends.

The start of the ex-Betis management had left some doubts after it was difficult for the team to beat teams of much lower hierarchy such as Granada or Ibiza. The first blow came less than a month later, with the elimination in the Copa de Rey quarterfinals after the Athletic Bilbao will win 1-0 at the end of the game. A few days later, the goals of Vinicius Junior and Mariano sealed the triumph of Real Madrid in the Spanish classic by La Liga. After the interruption of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona returned to play and became the leader of the domestic tournament with several points of advantage, but a series of weak performances in the final stretch made the team led by Zinedine Zidane It will end up winning the title.

Quique Setién had arrived at Barcelona with the approval of the squad and in a couple of months he lost authority in the dressing room (Reuters)

The last push of his departure was given by Bayern Munich on Friday when he beat him 8-2 in the quarterfinals of the Champions LeagueThis being Barcelona's worst defeat in its history in this competition and the most humiliating in decades.

Since his arrival at the club in January 2020, Setien He directed 25 matches. 19 were for the Spanish League, three for the Copa del Rey and another three for the Champions League. In total, he added 16 wins, four draws and five losses. His team scored 59 goals and suffered 27 (eight were in a single game: Friday).

This Monday the name of his replacement could be officially communicated. Although there are some candidates, in Spain they favor the option of Ronald Koeman, who this Sunday was seen taking a flight from Catalonia to Amsterdam, so it is speculated that he held a secret meeting with the directors of the Barça team .

According to the medium Sports world, the current driver of the Netherlands team has the character to command a restructuring in the team and the necessary scrolls to be heard by the referents of the squad. He is also very knowledgeable about what it means to wear the shirt culé since he did so between 1989 and 1995, he was even the hero of the final against the Sampdoria in 1992 by scoring the winning goal that gave him his first European cup to the Catalan cast. Son of the philosophy of Johan cruyff, Koeman had already been probed by the Barça in January, when the club said goodbye to Ernesto Valverde, but at that time he rejected the offer since he wanted to play the Eurocup as head of his team, but it was postponed to 2021 and he knows that this could be the last call of the Blaugrana.

News in development