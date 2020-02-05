Quique Setién: "Messi and Abidal? There are things I can never control"

Quique Setién appeared before the media and in addition to the expected issues after the fire caused by Leo Messi in social networks answering Abidal, the Cantabrian was self-critical with the performance of the club in the winter market, after having brought nobody and having He was harmed by the departure of players, especially with the injury of Dembélé

Messi's reply to Abidal

"This situation affects you, not me. Everything else is that it doesn't interest me.

There are things that I will never be able to control, talking about football about the rest doesn't help me at all to my work.

"All those things do not affect me and I will do my best to make my team

It doesn't affect him either. We had a minute of conversation about that. To me

I'm interested in football, we will try to ensure that everything around us does not affect us "

"Messi has the experience to decide on his life, I'm not going to get into life

from Messi or anyone else "

Dembéle's injury

"First we are going to see the diagnosis of what he has, he was very excited about Ousmane because he knew that he was going to give us a lot. It is a disgrace, we will see if in the case that if he cannot be we will sign someone. We will always see things with positivism".

"I am very sorry Dembélé, because he has worked so hard. The rest is temporary."

The short template you have

"Of course I take responsibility for how we have faced the winter market, but who makes decisions is what he has. Of course I would like to have more players, now that there is no Dembélé was Carles Pérez."

Surely we are always going to leave the 11, the same comes some and we pass over,

This happens in football. We are going to work for them to commit, today we have done an extraordinary training "

"Of course we have names to replace Dembélé, we will study it later"