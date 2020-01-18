Quique Setién: "I wake up and say 'host, I'm going to train these players"

The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, has given his first press conference as coach of the Barça team before the game against Granada at the Camp Nou, which will be his debut.

First days with the template

"The week went really well, much better than I expected. When you arrive at a new team you always arrive with some uncertainty, I was surprised by the attitude of the players. I am very happy with the work, and the abilities of these players to assimilate concepts. "

"I haven't played football for six months, but now I have told the players that I will go to more. It's what I like, I still feel one of them, being with the players. "

"This for me it is an absolutely unexpected gift, I'm going to enjoy it until I have to go. Every time I wake up it still costs me and I say 'host I'm going to train these players', I can't be in a better place "

Play well or win

"Let's see that it's clear, I always prefer to winWhat I want is to win. I already had problems in Seville with this. If I win playing badly I will not go home happy and I will not tell the players that I am happy "

"I will always try to make my team play well because we will have more chances to win."

The opportunities for Riqui Puig

"Regarding Riqui and all the players of the subsidiary, the opinion I have is that I must get to know them. Riqui is a great player, and options are going to have them all. Maybe next week is another one. I do not usually look at the names but what they give me in training, and you may be surprised and put a player from the branch to play"

The match against Granada

"I hope it is a Barça not overexcited, but with an important stimulus with all the things we have worked and talked during the week. And that is not a thing of a day, I would like things that are done well to be maintained over time. "