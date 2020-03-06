Quique Setién: "Eder Sarabia has to learn to control himself, we have already apologized"

Quique Setién He has spoken for the first time after the images offered by Movistar and GOL in which his second coach, Eder Sarabia, I left with enough anger and criticizing some of the players of Barcelona.

The Cantabrian coach has granted an interview to 'El Periódico' to offer his impressions of what happened. "It is a situation that has affected me a lot. The first thing I think about is the image of the club, it must be unpolluted and you have to take care of it. It is a topic that worries me a lot. You can be criticized for the changes, because you badly plan the matches … but not because of the behavior. Eder is a kid who He has a great temper, he has to learn to control himself. It is an issue that Eder is trying to solve. He is a young kid, an impulsive kid, who has a lot of energy, which for many things is tremendously positive. But we are on the bench of a club you represent and the behavior would have to be faultless".

In addition, he acknowledges that they have apologized. "It is a subject that we must improve ourselves. It is trying to put solution. And he is working for it. YWe have apologized that we have to ask. And especially me because, in the end, it's my fault. I have to control these things. "