Quique Setién criticized the new format of the Champions League and explained how Messi will take care of his physique

The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, gave a press conference in the preview of the match that his team will play against Sevilla for the 30th date of La Liga at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Among the topics he addressed, he highlighted your position regarding the new Champions League format which officialized UEFA.

"I think it's worse, but not only for Barça, but for everyone. With two games you can solve an accident. Now you're playing it. I think we would all prefer to play a double game, but the circumstances are what they are. This has been decided by UEFA and we must adapt ", he considered

“We are experiencing many new circumstances and this is another. What yes I hope that we play against Napoli against our house because we played the first leg there, with lots of people cheering them on. It would be different to play on neutral and empty fields. We would already be giving advantage to the rival who has played the first leg in his stadium and with his public, ”he said ironically.

At the same time, the Spanish coach was asked about the rotations and how he is physically Lionel Messi To face such a series of confrontations: "Unquestionably a player who has been like him for 14 years has a deep understanding of his body and his reactions."

“There are players who, based on playing games, already know the workloads that they have to have, what they have to rest. That is very important, ”said Setién, who understands that the footballer himself will feel when it is time to rest.

Regarding the 700 goals, which could be reached The flea in Seville, he assured that, “The reality is that we could use it to meet them this day. It will be a field and a rival that we will need all our success to overcome. They are figures only within the reach of the chosen ones. Hopefully the 700 and many more ”.

Among other issues, the Barça coach feels that “It is not likely to win every game and do it well. It is likely that one may fail at some point. It is difficult to make all the points ”, despite the fact that they returned to the competition with two victories in two confrontations.

Finally, he also spoke of the situation that the culé offensive is going through, in which there are many names for few positions: "Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Griezmann are three different players. They are three good players that we have to take advantage of when their qualities are going to serve us in a match. All three are very good and we will take advantage of all three. ”

