Quino is dead, goodbye to the cartoonist author of Mafalda

The world of comics loses one of its greatest authors, Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, better known by the stage name Quino. The cartoonist dies at the age of 88, following a stroke that had hit him a few days earlier.

The poignant news comes from the historic publisher, Daniel Jorge Divinsky. Quino greets us later an entire life dedicated to comics, after having given readers infinite emotions thanks to his extraordinary works.

The Argentine author was born on July 17, 1932 in Mendoza (Argentina) and from childhood he was nicknamed Quino to distinguish him from his uncle of the same name. His passion for drawing was revealed at an early age and led him to study at the Academy of Fine Arts in his hometown. His biggest project, Mafalda, was created for an advertisement for washing machines, but was incredibly rejected. Put in the drawer, Mafalda found new life in 1964 in the Argentine magazine Primera Plana. Until 1973 he enlightened readers with his irreverence and futuristic vision of the world.

Mafalda has been translated into 35 languages, reaching the hearts of readers around the world. Umberto Eco describes this work as a rebellion against adult society. “Mafalda is a heroine who rejects the world as it is. She lives in a continuous dialectic with the adult world, which does not esteem, does not respect, humiliates and rejects“. Mafalda has also arrived on the big screen, as well as being the protagonist of two animated series. We offer our deepest condolences to Mafalda and Quino’s family; thank you, we will never forget you.