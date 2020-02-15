Quicksilver's death was the most agonizing of The Avengers and UCM

Share it:

The Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson we saw in Avengers: The era of Ultron was one of the characters that had less life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He gave his life to protect Hawkeye and an innocent child from Sokovia, condemning himself to one of the most agonizing deaths in the entire Avengers franchise.

A Reddit user named Uzmonkey has wanted to share this appreciation with the rest of Marvel fans, noting that, like Flash, this type of super-speed heroes appreciate the passage of time differently in full action. According to this logic, we can think that the bullets that pierced Quicksilver's body were perceived by him in slow motion.

"The speed at which he was traveling would have made the bullets seem relatively slow, just like when Hawkeye shot the glass under him at the Avengers Tower," Uzumonkey suggests.

The rest of the users have discussed whether, at the moment in which the mutant gets in the way, the super speed ceases to take place. However, we can assume that this resource was used by the director of the film to provide a certain drama the end of it, since, using its great speed, it could have interposed a shield or dodged the bullets themselves.

Last month we told you about a possible return of Quicksilver in the new Disney + Wandavision series. An audition revealed script lines with references to Wanda's brother, although these dialogues could only be created for the sole purpose of seeking an actor for the series.

However, many fans emphasize the short life that Quicksilver had in his version of The Avengers. Will we see the mutant again at UCM? For now, the sprinter has a uncertain future.