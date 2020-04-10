Quibi's addictive thriller and sleek human hunt update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the funny 'The Hunt' for the second time in the fridge (outside the United States), this time for global health reasons, Quibi hit the target with his commitment to the umpteenth adaptation of the classic story of hunting human beings. Welcome to the most dangerous game in the world, 'Most Dangerous Game'.

Run run, I kill you

With Connell's work always in mind (not in vain is there a character who responds to that name), Quibi's thriller is far from the most sophisticated series of the year no matter how much Christoph Waltz tries to contribute his classic dose of cool extravagance that he manages so well. But the series doesn't need anything else either.

Straight to the point and effective, not to be confused with simple, 'Most Dangerous Game' doesn't waste (too much) time before taking action and placing the volunteer hero played by Liam Hemsworth as major trophy of a new urban fighter where the elite are allowed to pay the price of a human life. Something that we have already seen many times inside and outside the universe created by Richard Connell, such as in Eli Roth's brilliant 'Hostel 2', a film always to be rediscovered.

And the truth is that the hand of Phil Abraham, director arrived from television classics of yesterday and today of the caliber of 'The Soprano', 'Mad Men', 'Breaking Bad' or 'GLOW', without being a brand easily identifiable yes it brings a trade that seems key in development of such a proposal. His veteran and knowledge of the environment is one of the great successes of the Quibi series.

Headaches

Perhaps it is the series with the most successful atmosphere so far in Quibi, and perhaps that is because the project has actually undergone a constant reconversion, going from being a movie and a conventional series to a reference title in the Quibi launch. This story of a desperate man involved in an incredible situation is already 10 years old.

Managed as a feature film, converted to a series and finally to micro content for mobile phones, but without losing its identity or intensity, 'Most Dangerous Game', like its protagonist, resisted dying during all this time. That tireless fighting spirit is transmitted throughout each episode, especially once the hunt around a city flooded with mistrust, fear and paranoia.

Like each of the new platform's releases, 'Most Dangerous Game' is not intended to be memorable or cause a sensation, but as fun and dynamic thriller with which to spend daily micro-moments is clear and precise. The next episode is seen, enjoyed and eagerly awaited. It is no less true that being complete in a couple of weeks, the option to see everything at once, as if it were that movie devised ten years ago, is an option as interesting as any other.