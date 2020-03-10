Quibi arrives on April 6 with a catalog of 50 novelties

Share it:

The new platform of streaming only for smartphones Quibi He had been confirming titles and titles in recent months; And now, finally, we already know when we can start seeing them. And the chosen date is just around the corner. Will be the 6 of April when this new streaming service in streaming that will work based on short videos debut.

At the moment Quibi will open with a catalog with a total of 50 new titles, many of them with more than familiar faces. So, we will have series with John Travolta, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe or Reese Witherspoon, among many others. In the case of management, the platform has not been left behind. Has gotten the same Steven Spielberg prepare short horror stories that, in addition, can only be seen at night. Too Michael Hirst, the creator of 'Vikings', has joined the catalog with a series about Charlemagne.

Quibi has managed to get a good number of Hollywood names and reference series as 'Game of Thrones' with which to attract the public to its catalog and try to gain a foothold in the world of platforms streaming where giants like Netflix have been many years ahead. However, the fact of offering content designed by and for the phone It is a novel departure that can be, and will be, your best asset. And that each episode only last a maximum of 10 minutes It responds perfectly to the hectic current life where every minute is gold. In April we will see how it goes.

How does it work?

At the moment the platform created by Jeffrey Katzenberg it has set itself the objective of launching in its first year a total of 175 original titles and 8,500 short fragments in total, which will be divided into three categories:

one) Films (and series) divided into chapters 7-10 minutes. Among the premieres for this April 6 will be: 'Most Dangerous Game', with Liam Hemsworth, 'When Streetlights go on', 'Survive', the series of Sophie Turner or 'Flipped', with Eva Longoria.

two) Without script and docs: This category will cover food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, buildings, music, sports, comedy, talks, documentaries … all with a maximum duration of 10 minutes.

3) Daily Essentials: small fragments of news, entertainment and inspiration will arrive every day in this section designed so that people "know the most important thing of the day" in 5-6 minutes.