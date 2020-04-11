Quibi already has his 'Riverdale' with an ambiguous teenage murder thriller

Share it:

Nostalgia is a weapon, Astrud said. I not only agree with the statement, I also think it is a heavy weapon. Quibi was not going to be less than the others and he also has his thriller of mystery and crimes between hallways of institute: 'When the Streetlights Go On'.

Who is the murderer?

If there is something that Quibi is doing well it is Retouch fallen projects and turn them into attractive original content. 'When the Streetlights Go On' was conceived ten years ago by Chris Hutton and Eddie O'Keefe, then students of the American Film Institute in their early 20s. In 2012, they developed it and even though the script ranked second on the Black List that year, only behind 'The Imitation Game (Deciphering Enigma)', they failed to find funding.

After many years of dimes and directs through Paramount, interested in getting it ahead, especially considering the incredible acceptance of this type of fiction today, Quibi, with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman at the helm, has just released the series like one of the big bets of the company. And although many have insisted on seeing here a cross between 'Stranger Things' and 'Twin Peaks', it would be advisable for the casual viewer not to take into account such expectations. The new Quibi series is more like 'Riverdale' than any other reference that can adorn its sale.

Set in a small Illinois town in the mid-1990s, the series features Charlie Chambers, a young aspiring student who rides the neighborhood by bike under the hot streets of a particularly sweltering summer. Like a sort of 'Count on me', its adult version narrates the agony of that cursed year, opening the door to a series of mysteries They are not as exciting as their great starting point promises.

Young Assassins School

After a series of more or less accidental events, a plague of cicadas and two murders, the people (but especially the institute) will go into alert mode, focusing their suspicions on the classic badass of the town and causing a series of events and they will go making a dent in relationships between the characters.

Like many of Quibi's initial bets, the series is more attractive in terms of form than substance, with fabulous photography, a soundtrack that gets us fully into its time and a good casting, albeit the first of the productions. from the platform that lazily advances. Maybe it's because it's also the one has an average of episodes of longer duration. In any case, it is fair to recognize that the presence of interpreters such as Queen Latifah, Mark Duplass and Sophie Thatcher, who carries much of the weight of the series, magnifies the story.

Unlike in 'Flipped', to take an example from Quibi, director Rebecca Thomas doesn't let technology take us out of history. Here it does not matter how you have the phone, since there is no change of plane values ​​or stimulating decorations to test the change of position. Perhaps he resents a bit of telling such a "big" story in such a small format, but despite its shadows, 'When the Streetlights Go On' is another added value to continue browsing among the contents of Quibi. As a complement we leave you below the trailer of the original project of the series.