Questions and Answers today at 15:00, we are waiting for your questions to be read live

Like every Friday it's time to … Q&A Deluxe, this afternoon at 15:00 on the Tey channel of Everyeye. But this is obviously not the only broadcast aired today, here is the complete schedule.

From 10:00 to 12:00 Todd will keep us company with a new episode of EveryDay and two hours of free talk. At 13:00 space for a special study dedicated to the pearls to be rediscovered thanks to the Xbox Game Pass while at 15:00 the Q&A Deluxe will be broadcast, look forward to your questions in the comments below, the most interesting will be read during the transmission, we recommend to be concise, only in this way will we be able to give space to the largest number of questions. At 5:00 pm Ale returns with Ubisoft's Hyper Scape while at 7:00 pm space at Il Green with Call of Duty Warzone, finally at 9:00 pm Francesca ends the day with Hollow Knight, protagonist of the new episode of A Tutto Indie.

We are waiting for you on our Twitch channel, we remind you that by subscribing you will receive a notification a few minutes before the start of the broadcasts.