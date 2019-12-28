Questions and answers from the end of the first season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He has not yet arrived in Spain and we have to talk about the end of the first season of the hit 'The Mandalorian'. Hopefully when the second premiere we can already enjoy (legally) the great television success of the season and see us both at once. Even so, if you are one of those who have followed this series (by means that we do not want to know) and have seen the end you will have stayed at checkered. Episode 8, 'Redemption', is a cluster of emotions and momentazos. Along the way, without giving us time to realize, he has answered many questions, but he has also left us with some other questions that we hope to solve in the coming seasons.

-Hello Pedro Pascal: Mando finally shows his face. Poor Pedro Pascal has spent the entire season without wearing features, saving hours of makeup, under the helmet of the Mandalorian. They couldn't make us wait any longer, in the last chapter of the season he finally took off his helmet. Of course, just a moment, in a situation of life or death and in front there was no living being.

-Bye Mando, hello Din Djarin: That of Mando sounded like a nickname, but if we couldn't see his face, we would still know his birth name. However, in this last chapter they give us a lot of information about each character. Among all of it, the name of our protagonist stands out, much more than a Mandalorian, Din Djarin.

-Din Djarin's past: We had settled for small flashbacks where we saw how Mando's parents hid him in a trapdoor while someone was rampaging his planet. However, in the final chapter we have been able to see the complete sequence that comes to explain two things to us. Din Djarin's hobby of the droids comes from the fact that it was these, in the hands of the empire, that razed his planet and killed his parents. The second is that it was the Mandalorians who saved him from dying at the hands of the android and thus joined them.

-The past of Cara Dune: Although we already know that she was one of the ones in charge of ending the remains of the Empire (she did not do it quite well apparently), in this chapter we discover that she comes from Aldeeran. Yes, the planet that destroys the Death Star in 'A new hope'. With that origin, we are not surprised by the mania that Cara has for the Empire.

–Greef karga is not so bad: The leader of the bounty hunter is left as a traitorous rat in episode 3. However, he confirms his honor by helping Mando, Cara and Baby Yoda escape. In addition, he does it by promising our protagonist a placid return if he manages to return. During the episode, we also discovered that Karga is a former magistrate who has fallen out of favor. And falling out of favor for the Empire can only be a good thing.

-Moff Gideon is the very bad guy and has a lightsaber: We know the past of the three protagonists thanks to the character of Giancarlo Esposito. However, we also learn something from what appears to be the great villain in the future season. We know that he is a war criminal, one of those responsible for the Great Purge of the Empire that should have been executed. However, the most surprising thing is his survival to the final crash with his ship. It comes out with a black lightsaber that we have seen before. According to the expanded universe, this saber belonged to Tarre Vizslam, the first Mandalorian Jedi. Darth Maul carried it and we also saw Bo-Katan Kryze in 'Clone Wars'. We can only think that Gideon took the weapon during the Purge of Mandalore because he is not a Sith, isn't he?

However, although the end is a real barrage of information, we still don't know anything about the role of Baby Yoda. Din Djarin must take it with his own but do you have anyone? Also, what happened to the other Mandalorians? Have they all died? Will Boba Fett appear? Luckily, season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' began filming even before the series premiere. Hopefully we can answer all these questions before the end of 2020.