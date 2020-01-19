Quentin Tarantino will write and direct the television spin-off of 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

Share it:

We still have a hard time believing that Tarantino leave the cinema three 10 movies, that is, that we only have one more ahead. However, the author of 'Pulp Fiction' has already repeated several times that these are his intentions and that, even if he leaves the cinema, we cannot lose sight of him because he will focus, above all, on writing. But, if you want to leave the cinema, television is still an option, right?

The truth is that Tarantino has never shown much interest in television series beyond as an outlet for the extra material of his films. For example, reissue 'The hateful eight' in the form of a Netflix miniseries, adding an additional 25 minutes. Given the amount of extra material he claims to have from 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', it has been rumored for some time that the 10 Oscars nominated film could reach some streaming platform with a lot of additional material. Given the scattered character and small chapters of the story, it is not hard for us to believe, or imagine, the amount of juicy material that the author of 'Kill Bill' could have left in the bedroom.

But the news is even better, Tarantino is not preparing a reissue of his film with extra material, but is writing a whole spin-off on Jake Cahill in the form of a series of 'Bounty Law', the fiction that made Rick Dalton famous. So he told Deadline:

As far as we have seen 'Bounty Law' is where I want to go, but it will take me a year and a half. It's an introduction to 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood', but I don't consider it part of the movie, even if it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill, it's about Jake Cahill. All this comes from when I saw a lot of 'Wanted', 'Dead or Alive', 'The Rifleman and' Tales of Wells Fargo '. Those half-hour series got into 'Bounty Law', the kind of series Rick did. I liked them before, but now I am very much inside them. The concept is to tell a dramatic story in half an hour. You look at it and say, wow, there's a lot of history in just 22 minutes. Then I thought, "I wonder if I can do the same?" and I ended up writing five half-hour chapters. So I will do them and direct them all myself.

If that "I will direct them myself" has not made your mouth water and it has taken away some concern that there is only one more Tarantino movie left, I don't know what to do anymore. In one, two, at most three years, we hope to enjoy the miniseries of 'Bounty Law', Written & Directed by Quentin Tarantino, of course.