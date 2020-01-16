Quentin Tarantino will not direct the new 'Star Trek'

Share it:

Quentin Tarantino He has said on several occasions that he will finish his career as a film director after his tenth film. "I see myself writing books and starting to write theater, so I will continue to be creative. I think I have given everything I have to give to the movies." We still do not know what the final film of the filmmaker will be, but for a moment, there was a wild possibility, although very unlikely, that he could have directed a new installment of the Star Trek saga with an R rating.

While talking to Deadline recently, the director 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' indicated that he is unlikely to take the helm of that project.

"I think they could make that movie but I don't think I'm going to direct it. But it's definitely a good idea to make it and I'll be happy to give you some suggestions about the first preliminary cut."

Mark L. Smith ('The reborn') has written the script for 'Star Trek', but at this point it seems that he will not finally see the light. This supposed Tarantino movie is not the only Star Trek project. Paramount has another production with Noah hawley -Creator of 'Legion' and 'Fargo'- in command.

Although initially it was expected that this next Hawley movie would feature again Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana Y Simon Pegg, the director recently joked that he could go in a different direction.

At the moment there are not many more news with the new installment of the franchise. We will be pending.