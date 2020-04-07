Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a Luke Cage movie

Share it:

In every director's career there is always a project that stays on the road, that thorn nailed. In the case of Quentin TarantinoIt turns out that this "I was looking forward to …" has the last name Luke Cage.





This unbreakable skinned man was a story that the veteran filmmaker wanted to shape, as he had been a huge fan since the childhood of this character from Marvel. In fact, apparently he even had the leading actor thought: Laurence Fishburne (the eternal Morpheus of 'Matrix '). It was in a recent episode of Amy Schumer's '3 Girls, 1 Keith' podcast, where Tarantino talked about this tape he wanted to do in the nineties:

"There was a time before all this Marvel crap came out. After 'Reservoir Dogs' and before' Pulp Fiction 'I had thought about doing Luke Cage. I was a great comic book collector in my childhood, and my two favorites were' Luke Cage: Hero for Hire ', later' Luke Cage: Power Man ', and Shang-Chi: Kung Fu Master. "

However, when he talked to his friends about the ideas he had to prepare Luke Cage, mainly because of the actor he loved as Luke Cage, they disagreed and made him change his mind about the project:

"What dissuaded me … was that my geek friends convinced me. I had the idea that Larry Fishburne would have been the perfect man to play Luke Cage. But all my friends said, 'It has to be Wesley Snipes.' And I "Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man." And they said to me: "Yes, but he would have to get in great shape. Snipes is already like that! And me: 'Shit! That's not that important! Damn, you screwed up the whole damn thing!' "

So it was. The idea remained in the pipeline. Now, with Marvel Studios practically dominating all of the comic book stories in its MCU, it's virtually impossible to pick up on the idea. And more seeing what Tarantino thinks of the study. The character, by the way, ended up coming to the (small) screen from the hand of Marvel Television, until Netflix canceled the series in late 2018.