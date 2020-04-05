Quentin Tarantino reveals why his Luke Cage film did not go forward

Share it:

Back in the 90's the director Quentin Tarantino He was interested in bringing one of his favorite characters from the world of comics to the big screen and had he done so, perhaps he would have been the precursor of the UCM.

The character in question was Luke Cage and the director wanted Laurence Fishburne to play him, as he tells it in the podcast of Amy Schumer, 3 Girls, 1 Keith in statements translated by The House of EL:

"There was a time before all this Marvel bullshit came to light. It was after Reservoir Dogs and before Pulp Fiction, and I was thinking about doing Luke Cage. As a child I was a great comic book collector, and my two favorite comics were Luke Cage: Hero for Hire, later renamed Luke Cage: Power Man, and Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu. ” "I had an idea that Larry Fishburne would have been the perfect guy to play Luke Cage. But all my friends said, "It has to be Wesley Snipes." And I said to them: “Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is right. " And they said, “Yes, but you would have to get in great shape. Snipes is already in that form! ’ And I said: “To hell with that! That is not so important! Give it to you, you have spoiled everything! ”

We finally ended up seeing Luke Cage on television in the universe of The Defenders of Marvel created by the extinct Marvel Television and that ended with the cancellation of all the series unfortunately for the hundreds of thousands of viewers who enjoyed the adventures of Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist and company.

Tarantino getting his hands on a character like Luke Cage is something that we would certainly have liked to have remained in the history of superhero cinema.