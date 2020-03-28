Quentin Tarantino Films – Identities of his Cinema

Red Apple and Big Kahuna

A cigarette? Do not hesitate, if you are going to smoke, give yourself the pleasure of putting into your lungs the smoke of Red Apple, a fictitious brand that appears in their movies as soon as you get confused.

At the end of 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' we discovered that the good of Rick Dalton was one of the first known faces of the brand and, when the time makes his presence difficult, Tarantino does not hesitate to demonstrate that the tobacco company has years in his universe making the protagonist of 'Django unchained' have a bag with his trusty rolling tobacco at hand.

On the other hand, the fast food multinational that is killing him in his universe is called Big Kahuna Burger. Nothing like a Hawaiian burger, will it have pineapple?

Many remember this at the moment when Jules enjoys one of these snacks before reciting his favorite verse in 'Pulp Fiction', but the truth is that in 'Reservoir Dogs' we had already seen glasses of soft drinks from the invented franchise . Years later, in ‘Death Proof’, we discovered that one of the big Jungle Julia posters is located near one of these burgers.