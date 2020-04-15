Quentin Dupieux's masterpiece is an absurd tale of the midlife crisis

Share it:

With a long delay and far from doing it in the best conditions, the latest Quentin Dupieux film arrives on our (small) screens with a title that is hard to get used to. 'The deerskin jacket' is by far, the best work of a filmmaker who has never set limits to your creativity.

A man of the suede

It is doubly complex to talk about a movie like 'Le Daim' (yes, preferable and more enigmatic than 'The deerskin jacket'). First to be before the absurd cinematographic maturity from a multidisciplinary author and second, and more importantly, for not breaking down anything that happens throughout his brief, intense and very funny 77 minutes.

With 'Rubber', the story of a murderous wheel, the French put to the test anyone who dared before his irreverent pneumatic slasher now ten years ago. Since then, the music producer and filmmaker has continued to experiment with his style and coldly calculated, ridiculous personal stories. Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haene put at the service of Mr. Oizo all his talent in a black, cruel and, above all, very cinematic comedy.

Divorced and with his head elsewhere, a man pawns all his savings in a fringed jacket with which he will establish a very particular relationship. Next to her will try to achieve a better world, without jackets, while recording all his movements on video. Yes, that's more or less the synopsis of the movie. And 'The deerskin jacket' delivers exactly what it promises.

Street jackets

From an intriguing start in media res that will lead us to the blessed rediscovery of Joe Dassin's 'Et Si Tu N'Existais Pas', to place us directly in the emotional epicenter of the protagonist, Dupieux's new creation is catching on the viewer, who will not hesitate to be part of a private party between beers, film talks and a problematic filming.

It seems that Quentin Dupieux will travel back to pure surrealism with his next project, but for now has delivered his masterpiece and it has gained another significant burden of trust.

'Le Daim' is the best movie in Dupieux, and features an amazing character that breaks with everything and that allows Jean Dujardin to bring out his most, let's say, wild and fun side. And dark, very dark.

One cannot help but think of the Brian De Palma of 'Domino', working miracles for Europe while the investment does not come and people are fading from the project.

'The deerskin jacket', in short, is an extraordinary portrait of complete breakdown and possession. It does not matter if it is material or physical, because you know it will not end well, do not kid yourself. A comedy about obsession and midlife crisis where you don't know whether to laugh or jump out the window. An unrepeatable genius that becomes surprisingly (because at this point we did not think it would come here) in the most interesting premiere of the forbidden spring.