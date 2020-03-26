Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody solo

Share it:

Now that the coronavirus has inevitably spread around the world, media such as video calls have become a tool to escape boredom and entertain yourself during confinement to prevent the spread.

Thousands of artists from all over the world have decided to use their official social networks to keep in touch with their followers, hold concerts online and even teach certain skills to those who follow their every step.

Such is the case of Brian May, guitarist of Queen, who decided to share a magnificent eight-minute class where he teaches his followers step by step to play the solo of one of the group's most famous songs, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Through his Instagram account, the famous man published an 8-minute video where he plays solo, dissecting it and commenting on it for his fans, ensuring that he is not something that special either, since he is not the guitarist with the best technique, but he does play with great feeling.

This to use their networks to keep in touch with his followers, Brian has become a habit, as he constantly shares different videos similar to this through his account on the platform.