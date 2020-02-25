TV Shows

“Queen of Coatza”: Salma Hayek surprises with her derrière's PHOTO in transparent dress

February 24, 2020
Garry
Salma Hayek proves that beauty and safety go beyond age, and on the occasion of "Black Friday" the jarocha fell in love with a sexy image on Instagram.

On his Instagram account, the wife of French tycoon François-Henri Pinault, shared an image of his sexy derrière.

He accompanied the postcard with the phrase:

Black Friday 🖤 ”

Immediately, the comments did not wait:

Smokin ’Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

"Now another but straight ahead 🥰"

"Queen of Coatza"

“Hottest thing I've seen on insta today”

The image has added more than 842 thousand "likes" and lets us see the impressive figure that retains the Mexican star.

Salma Hayek is married to François-Henri Pinault; a French businessman and current president of the conglomerate of luxury brands, such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, to name a few.

