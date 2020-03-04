Queen Elizabeth met Harry, but what about in the reunification reunion?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry they made peace during a meeting reunion lunch after Megxit, as the media called his and his triumphant exit Meghan Markle from the royal family. The Sun says grandmother Betty and Harry, who has returned to the UK for a series of senior royal public events to which Meghan will also join (without Archie, who remains in Canada), were seen Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Windsor for a face to face lunch. After the mess of divorce from family members, press releases, renunciations of titles and duties, grandmother and granddaughter spoke to each other honestly and would have made peace.

The meeting between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry lasted four hours. What did they say to each other? Getty Images

The The Sun says the Queen has shown understanding towards the choices of the Sussex, telling Harry that if he thinks about it his door is always open and we really want to believe it. But since we cannot be flies that hover around royalty to steal their secrets, we can only imagine the tone of the conversation between grandfather and grandson after the Sussexit hut, the farewell to London, at work for the Crown. Any grandmother would have pulled her grandson's ears a little if only for the ways, but that we really want to believe that Queen Elizabeth did not have her say to Prince Harry?

Harry, but why are you going to Canada? And how do I give Archie ice cream money if you're away? No, a trust fund is out of the question.

The meeting between grandfather and grandson reportedly insiders of the Sun was a mix of nostalgia for the long distance and the regret of not being able to see the grandson, son of Harry and Meghan Markle Archie Harrison, which will be one year old on May 6th. And apparently the meeting between Harry and the Queen lasted a long time, from a light lunch to a 4-hour pacifier meeting. Even the negotiations to free the hostages don't last that long.

Grandma, forgive me but in April I would have a meeting with Kim and Kanye because Meghan and I want to become like them. Do you think we'll make it by then?

In the secret meeting in Windsor before the big one return of the Sussex on the scenes (stay tuned: until 9 March 2020 you will see them a lot), the grandmother Betty and her (ex?) favorite grandson Harry talked about the past and the future but always with an open door, in case he and Meghan Markle they wanted to go back to old life. We imagine them as they fill a scones with butter and talk about how Harry and Meghan will earn their bread from one bite to the next.

And then you know grandma, there are herbal teas that you drink and lose weight! Like "What are influencers?"

Seriously, the meeting between the Queen and Prince Harry puts, at least for the moment, the word end to the question. There had been too many big words, too many press releases and probably too many useless words around the choice of Harry and Meghan who lost the Sussex brand but, apparently, not the support of the family. So if peace has been made in front of a cup of tea, welcome, until the next run: Meghan, comes from Canada early to serve us in the picture to complete our favorite royal drama.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE