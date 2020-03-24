TV Shows

Queen Elizabeth II isolates herself from a possible contagion of coronavirus

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Queen Elizabeth II has taken sanitary measures, it is reported in different news portals this day. He has isolated himself from a possible contagion in Buckingham Palace

An assistant to Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19. It is made public that it was allegedly infected before the queen became isolated in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth. AP photo

Queen Elizabeth II spends day and night in her private residence, Windsor Castle, this as a necessary health measure due to the advanced age of the monarch, who will be 94 years old next April.




No more details are given about the person who may have been infected with the coronavirus, nor is the degree of proximity to Queen Elizabeth II reported.

AP photo

At Buckingham Palace, around 500 people work, including officials and recruits.

