Queen Elizabeth and Lady Diana in the new photos of the Netflix series

The fourth season of The Crown will be a parade of historical figures known by all, and in the new promotional photos published by Netflix we can admire icons such as Queen Elizabeth by Olivia Colman, Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson and Princess Diana, new entry with the face of Emma Corrin.

The new episodes will therefore be a great tribute to the late Lady Diana, and the images depicting the actress in the role of the character have already amazed fans for the loyalty shown. After all, the Netflix series is famous for being able to involve viewers in the social life of British royalty, between power intrigues and complex family relationships, all within a credible and well represented historical context.

In the new shots we see several key figures appearing in the political life of the country in the 70s / 80s, such as Margaret Thatcher e Camilla Parker Bowles. In the new episodes we will be able to explore events such as the wedding between Diana and Prince Charles, their tour in Australia and learn more about the relationship between Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her sister, Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter).

The appointment is for November 15, 2020 on Netflix, as revealed by the first trailer for The Crown 4.