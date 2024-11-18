Queen Bey Brings Christmas Magic to Netflix’s First NFL Broadcast

In a stunning announcement that has sent waves through both the entertainment and sports worlds, Netflix revealed today that Beyoncé will headline the halftime show during their inaugural NFL Christmas Day broadcast.

The performance will take place during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game at NRG Stadium in Houston, marking a triumphant homecoming for the global superstar.

The December 25 performance will be a landmark moment for multiple reasons. Not only will it mark Netflix’s entry into live NFL broadcasting, but it will also feature the first live performance of songs from Beyoncé’s latest album, “COWBOY CARTER,” which has garnered an impressive 11 Grammy nominations.

Netflix declared in their announcement that they have granted your early Christmas wish, setting the stage for an unprecedented holiday spectacle. To ensure a memorable debut, the streaming giant is clearly bringing in one of music’s biggest names for their first NFL broadcast.

Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the performance, shrouded in mystery, but sources hint at special guest appearances from artists featured on “COWBOY CARTER.”

Beyoncé has already captivated audiences with her NFL performances at Super Bowls XLVII (2013) and L (2016), with the former becoming the second most-watched halftime show in history.

Netflix’s bold move comes as part of a larger three-year deal with the NFL. The Christmas Day doubleheader kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET, followed by the Ravens-Texans game featuring Beyoncé’s performance at 4:30 PM ET.

The announcement follows Netflix’s recent venture into live sports entertainment with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which drew 60 million households despite some technical difficulties. The streaming service, now boasting 283 million members globally, is clearly positioning itself as a serious player in live sports broadcasting.

For Houston natives, this performance holds special significance. The hometown hero’s return to perform at NRG Stadium represents a full-circle moment for the artist who began her journey in the city’s Third Ward.

Local fans will have multiple ways to catch the action, as the games will air on broadcast TV in competing team cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+.

Industry experts view this as a strategic power move by Netflix, demonstrating their ability to compete with traditional broadcasters by delivering Super Bowl-caliber entertainment. The streaming platform has already announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026, suggesting this could be the beginning of a new holiday tradition.

In a creative teaser released on Instagram, Beyoncé is seen atop a vintage car, football in hand, while her song “American Requiem” plays in the background—a fitting preview of what promises to be an unforgettable fusion of music, sports, and holiday entertainment.

As December 25 approaches, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating this historic performance that bridges the worlds of music, sports, and streaming entertainment.

Netflix’s commitment to innovation and Beyoncé’s track record of spectacular performances position this Christmas Day show to set new standards for live entertainment broadcasting.