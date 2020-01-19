Queen applauds BTS for its influence on this new generation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seoul, South Korea.- The Rhapsody Tour of Queen + Adam Lambert arrived in the South Korean capital, demonstrating in the Gocheok Sky Dome why they remain one of the most acclaimed musical groups of all time. In a press conference prior to their show, the legendary British rock band praised the effect of BTS on a whole generation.

Queen shared her admiration for BTS, mentioning that they "welcome" the K-Pop revolution. Speaking about the global impact of this musical genre, Brian May (leader of the rock band) commented, "I learned about K-Pop in the UK and we always welcome people who use their own ways of spreading a new influence on this generation, I'm sure they will continue to do well. "

Queen's guitarist and vocalist added:

It's a different generation from ours, but we can even feel how great this movement is (K-Pop).

Queen band members Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor attend a press conference ahead of their Rhapsody Tour in Seoul, South Korea pic.twitter.com/yZ3D7y7OKs – AFP Entertainment (@AFPceleb)

January 16, 2020





For his part, Adam Lambert pointed out that the K-Pop images are incredible, "the images are more than something fun to watch, it inspires us, I have seen many amazing images of BTS".









On the other hand, Brian May said at the press conference to be surprised by the number of fans who were waiting for them at the airport, crediting him with the success of Freddie Mercury's biographical film, "Bohemian Rhapsody", in South Korea.