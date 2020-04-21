Queen + Adam Lambert sing "We are the champions" as hope

Share it:

Queen + Adam Lambert, a group that since 2011 has continued with the legacy of the legendary English band led by Freddie Mercury, joined the list of artists that are offering concerts from home in the face of the health emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The group is made up of two Queen founders, Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as young American singer Adam Lambert, who sent a message of hope with a new version of the iconic song "We are the champions".

Through their social networks they shared a video in split screen format, with Adam Lambert flanked by guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, where they perform "We are the champions", a no frills version in this trio format, avoiding bass, harmoniously rich vocals and studio-cut layered guitars.

Queen + Adam Lambert made a letter change; instead of singing "we are the champions", they did it with "you are the champion (you are the champion)", In a show of solidarity to all the people who fight against the Coronavirus.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of guitarist Brian May, who has been very active on social media during the COVID pandemic. 19; the musician commented on this version of "We are the champions":

This version is for those who like things to be fine.

It is worth mentioning that Brian May, 72 years old, performs tutorials on how to play guitar solos of songs such as "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Hammer to fall", among others.

