Quarantine: Musicians Offer Home Concert

Due to the quarantine experienced by COVID-19 in most countries, the alternatives of accessing entertainment or having a leisure time are limited.

Solidarity has been unleashed in the artistic community, where they offer concerts from home in order to maintain that connection with their followers.

With the # QuédateEnCasa several artists have joined this proposal, to provide a moment of entertainment for their artist followers such as jesse & joy, Pedro capó, Pepe aguilar and Luis fonsi.

This initiative that has gradually added more artists to transmit their music via streaming, such as Camila Fernández, kurt and esteman, you just have to be attentive to their social networks or that of your favorite artists.