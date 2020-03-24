TV Shows

Quarantine: Musicians Offer Home Concert

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
Due to the quarantine experienced by COVID-19 in most countries, the alternatives of accessing entertainment or having a leisure time are limited.

Solidarity has been unleashed in the artistic community, where they offer concerts from home in order to maintain that connection with their followers.

With the # QuédateEnCasa several artists have joined this proposal, to provide a moment of entertainment for their artist followers such as jesse & joy, Pedro capó, Pepe aguilar and Luis fonsi.

This initiative that has gradually added more artists to transmit their music via streaming, such as Camila Fernández, kurt and esteman, you just have to be attentive to their social networks or that of your favorite artists.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

