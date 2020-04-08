quarantine in family and pajamas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are one of the most exemplary separated marriages in Hollywood is something that no one doubts. Their 13-year relationship was broken in 2000 and the result of this union were their three Scout daughters, Rumer and Tallulah. Over the years they both remade their love lives. The actor remarried British model Emma Heming with whom he had two other daughters, Mabel Ray, eight, and Evelyn Penn, five. For his part, Moore also returned the 'yes, I want' to Ashton Kutcher from whom he separated in 2013 and does not have a very good memory of their relationship. That's something he didn't want to happen to Willis for the sake of his three daughters and they certainly have.

In this stage of isolation that is being experienced throughout the planet, it is normal to want to stay at home with the family. But what do you do when you have such a big family? Well unite it. Willis and Moore have not thought about it and they are going through the quarantine all together and pajamas as the photo he has shared has shown. Tallulah On Instagram. In the image, the ex-marriage embraced together with their other Scout daughter, Tallulah's boyfriend, the direct Dillon Buss, and two of their pets, Cowboy and Dolores. All in the same green and white striped pajamas and smiling.

The actress had already shown on her Instagram account several images and videos of this isolation with her daughters. And during this time they are taking advantage of what any of us are doing: ordering family photos, sharing music moments together …

Although they do not appear in the images at the moment, we assume that Willis's current wife and his other two young daughters will also be sharing the same roof as the big family that they all form.