Quarantine: Find out what your favorite music stars do

Mexico.- The Colombian J Balvin promotes a new album without leaving home; the Chilean Mon Laferte plays an acoustic from her kitchen; The Argentinean Fito Páez covers the Brazilian Caetano Veloso in the living room.

Latin American music stars thus face the hard times of confinement by the coronavirus.

With tours postponed or canceled, and postponements in the release of albums due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the artists are looking for ways to make the confinement more enjoyable and keep in touch with their followers.

The Mexican Natalia Lafourcade published on Instagram a version of "Amor de mis amores", by Agustín Lara: "While I was singing it I thought about how I sang it so many times with many of you in concerts," she wrote at the foot of the video.

The winner of a Grammy and 11 Latin Grammy is one of many that was forced to change her plans due to the pandemic, which is hitting hard in the region's growing music industry and facing it to an uncertain future.

"Faced with this global emergency, what artists should do is share their songs with a more humane and less commercial sense," says César Rosas, manager and music consultant in Mexico.

The first and last

In mid-March, the coronavirus imposed an indefinite brake on the million-dollar concert industry in the United States and Europe, which was replicated in this part of the world.

The blackout has exposed a latent problem among the most unprotected workers: production technicians, mostly independent and without social benefits.

"It affects us very strongly and directly, since [the concerts] is one of the first activities to be stopped in Mexico, and unfortunately it will be one of the last to be reactivated," says Edgar Morales, audio engineer for the Mexican band Panteón Rococó. .

In this context, the Mexican singer-songwriter Ximena Sariñana launched an initiative through a second-hand trading platform, to market part of her closet.

The proceeds will be donated to affected work teams after the cancellation of concerts. From Mexico, with its vast offer of shows and festivals; passing through Colombia, with the massive and long-standing Rock al Parque; even Chile and Argentina, with their local versions of the mythical Lollapalooza festival, the feeling of uncertainty is the same.

Rosas sums it up: "An illness has never put all of us in the music industry on the same boat."

The show must not continue

According to Rolling Stone magazine, live entertainment globally leaves about $ 26 billion a year. In North America alone, ticket sales for the 100 most anticipated tours in 2019 generated $ 5.6 billion, according to The New York Times.

In Mexico, producer Ocesa expected to resume their concerts on April 19, but the authorities' declaration of phase two of the epidemic, which implies social isolation, frustrated their plans.

Ocesa, the third largest producer in the world and a partner of the American giant Live Nation, organizes some 30 annual festivals in Mexico, including the Domination Fest, which has already been rescheduled for 2021.

The country hosted the Vive Latino, the last major event that remained in place in the region in mid-March, and brought together tens of thousands of people.

In Colombia, President Iván Duque ordered the cancellation of massive events until further notice, causing the Jamming and Estéreo Picnic festivals to be postponed for November and December.

The Chilean and Argentine editions of the Lollapalooza festival, scheduled for March in Santiago and Buenos Aires – with Guns N 'Roses as headliner – were also postponed to November. In Brazil, the event passed to December.

For Chucky García, artistic programmer of the Colombian Rock al Parque, the longest-running Latin American festival, the fact that the music industry depends mainly on concerts and streaming platforms has serious consequences.

"One thinks that right now it would have been very helpful for people to continue buying CDs and vinyl, and for the industry to stop saying that 'live music is the navel of this business,'" says García. OR

Others, like Diego Jiménez, director of the Mexican festival Ceremonia, believe that "in the face of this unprecedented crisis, it is important to pause, reinvent yourself and build community.

Those who don't take advantage of this moment will waste a very big opportunity. "

