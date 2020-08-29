Quantum Error, survival horror in action: first 4K gameplay on PS5

Share it:

The new appointment with the Future Game Show has started, ready to present a vast review of unpublished announcements and updates on titles already known to the public.

Among the latter we also find Quantum Error, survival horror set in deep space and destined to arrive exclusively on Sony consoles. During the live stream show, the game returned to the spotlight to present the first session of gameplay. The sequence offered a first glimpse of what Quantum Error’s atmospheres and shooter dynamics will be. The footage also showed a first boss fight.

As usual, you can view the gameplay directly at the opening of this news: registered on PlayStation 5 and proposed for resolution 4K, the movie lasts a few minutes. For more details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Quantum Error, coming to PS4 and PS5.