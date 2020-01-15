Quantic Dream has many surprises in store for 2020

Share it:

With a little delay, David Cage returned to social networks to extend his happy new year to all the players. According to his words, Quantic Dream would have many surprises in store for 2020: what could it be?

"Ok, I'm late … but I wanted to tell you Happy New Year! I wish you the best for this 2020. 2019 was an extraordinary year for our study. 2020 could be even more exciting! We have many surprises in store for our fans, so stay tuned. 2020 will be more amazing than ever. " David Cage declares on Twitter, as you can see in the post that we reported at the bottom of the page.

What can we expect from the French study in 2020? What are the surprises David Cage talks about? Meanwhile, we know several interesting things about the software house of Detroit Become Human, starting with the fact that the next Quantic Dream games will be cross-platform from launch.

Going to fish the statements made in recent months, moreover, we also know that Quantic Dream wants to explore new genres, and possibly focus on shorter experiences as well. Will the French studio reveal its new projects shortly? Maybe he's working on something different from the narrative adventures he's used to in recent years? To find out more, all that remains is to wait for further updates on this from David Cage.