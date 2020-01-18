Quantic Dream has “many surprises” for fans in 2020

Share it:

Quantic Dream will offer “exciting” ads for studio fans. The French team, led by David Cage and since 2019 again independent, it has “a lot of surprises for our fans”, said the founder of the company.

David Cage has not delved into concrete details, but after Heavy rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, it is logical that the studio is working or planning to work on a new work. Not surprisingly, Cage has not anticipated that it is a new video game; yes, it qualifies 2020 as an “even more exciting” year than what it has been for them 2019 for whatever they have in their hands.

Despite having had discrepancies with Sony Computer Entertainment, where they no longer work as a second party and certain controversies around issues and working conditions, Quantic Dream titles have worked very well commercially in recent years. Its exclusivity agreement on PC with Epic Games has allowed that, if we count only the copies distributed for PlayStation 4 back in May 2018, Detroit: Become Human has sold more than 3.2 million units.

Quantic Dream from now on: back to the origins

The future of Quantic Dream It now goes on to continue telling “abnormal” stories, a theme that David Cage's team likes, especially now that they are again an independent multiplatform team, as it was in his day before signing that exclusive agreement with the PlayStation brand.

It was in October of this past year 2019 when the creative described this stage as an opportunity for “explore new ideas and different platforms”, Because its goal is to reach an even wider audience.

Cage has also had words about the game in the cloud, which is considered a fervent defender because of its possibilities and what will allow developers for the future. Because of Google Stadia commented that “The game in the cloud will be the next revolution in the video game industry. I hope it is a good competitive environment. (…) Video games will look amazing regardless of the screen on which they are played, and developers will only have to focus on a single platform, which means that the developers' money will go to quality rather than compatibility. "

Source | Twitter