Quantic Dream: David Cage's studio announces complete independence

February 15, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
Quantic Dream, the study led by David Cage, has often been associated with Sony and PlayStation consoles due to the intense collaboration between the two companies over the years. Now, however, with an official note, the development team announces its full independence and willingness to self-publish their creations.

The announcement, published on the official website of the study, arrives on the day of Quantic Dream 23rd birthday. Over the years the team has developed five games: The Nomad Soul is Fahrenheit, in a first phase, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls is Detroid: Become Human, in a second phase, all exclusively for Sony consoles. The studio then recently published its productions on PC, defining this possibility as a fundamental part for the ability to "realize the vision" and start self-publishing. On the other hand, David Cage's loathing of some changes to his games for commercial reasons has never been a mystery.

Quantic Dream then specified that he did not want to stop at just publishing titles but would also like to help other developers and creators. As stated in the note, this position "will allow us to help other developers, providing investment and development support, so that they can fully express their talent. We want to support the creators of original projects and help them achieve their vision and offer quality and revolutionary experiences ". You can find the original study note at this link.

Garry

