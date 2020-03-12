Quan Zhou: "There are people who have turned away when I coughed, due to the coronavirus issue"

Share it:

We do an interview with Quan Zhou ( @gazpachoagridulce ).

( ). Levi's Sculpt brings together twelve women ambassadors to celebrate diversity, including our interviewee.

Some days ago, Levi's presented its new collection in Madrid Levi's Sculpt, 'jeans' that adapt to all types of bodies and avoid stereotypes to celebrate diversity.

Its twelve ambassadors (Sílvia Abril, Rossy De Palma, Luna Lionne, Gloria Ramos, Amarna Miller, Nerea Pérez de las Heras, Camino Villa, Álex Saint, Khaoula, Ana Pizarro, Marian Ávila and Quan Zhou) are strong women, with a personality defined and a story to tell. And in that sense, we had the opportunity to chat with Quan, better known on Instagram as @sweet and sour gazpacho, a writer and 'influencer' – as she calls herself: 'Andalusian' – with whom we speak of identity, how she conceives of diversity, the coronavirus and 'bullying'.

INTERVIEW WITH QUAN ZHOU

He was born in Algeciras in 1989 and grew up in Malaga. As a child, she began drawing while she was at her parents' Chinese restaurant and to this day, she is the author of two graphic and autobiographical novels: 'Gazpacho Agridulce' and 'Andaluchinas por el mundo'. He exercises his activism through Instagram, but also through other channels.

What does it mean to you to be one of the twelve ambassadors of this action with Levi’s?

It was unexpected, because I am not a model or do fashion. My field is illustration, activism and the world of technology, so I did not expect it. And I am happy, because it is another experience (and something to add to the curriculum!).

What is diversity for you?

For me, diversity means that we all have a place in it; It is the set of height, age, weight, race … Diverse and represented people.

And what changes do you consider have already been achieved?

We have started to become more aware and there is more representation of all types of people. In this case, there is no longer a single size 34 speech, there is no single race … And that is seen in brands like Levi's.

Where do you think the Chinese stereotypes that we have in Spain come from?

They are imported. Chinese immigration is relatively recent (if we compare it, for example, with the United States). So, a lot of stereotypes, like being good at math, the subject of Kung-fu … They come from imported media representation. Like for example, Bruce Lee. And on the other hand, things that have happened here – in a specific socio-historical context – have affected stereotypes, such as the 'Emperor Case', tax evasion, the issue of eating strange animals … I mean, there are things that they occur in a punctual or isolated way and we extrapolate them to the entire Chinese population, although this is very wide and heterogeneous.

Did you have any identity crisis during your childhood or adolescence?

Yes, very large. I grew up in Malaga, and then there was no one with whom I felt represented. I had no reference or anyone to tell me: "hey, calm down, that your path will be fine" or "what you are is fine".

"I have spent my entire childhood trying to fit between being Spanish or being Chinese."

Have they ever referred to you as a "second generation immigrantn "?

Yes, people, means … Many times.

Why is this not a correct expression?

Because I have not migrated, my country is this. It is an incorrect term because I am not an immigrant and, furthermore, because it perpetuates that I am from outside, even though I am not. It is something that we have to start changing.

Have you felt racism in the first person regarding the coronavirus pandemic?

Yes, I have lived it lightly, for example, with someone who has moved away when I coughed. But a friend was yelled at when he coughed, "Coronavirus, go away!" And to a friend of mine, her landlady said: "I'm going to your house with a mask, because of your country." My friend's name is Susana and her family is Chinese, but she has lived here all her life. It's sketchy.

Do you think that bullying in childhood influences the way we behave as adults?

No longer just bullying, all childhood determines how you relate to others. If you are instilled as a child that you are not worth your body (for a physical issue or a racial issue), and when you grow up you do not treat it, you will continue to think about it. It is important, regarding bullying, to treat it, because it undermines self-esteem.

How has Instagram helped you in your work?

For me, social networks are platforms that made me known at the time, but I have 'few' followers. I consider that the best of my work is outside the networks: I give lectures at universities, I do awareness workshops for people … Although, well, they are also channels to keep in touch with my readers, which is cool .

Where do you imagine your work can take you?

I would love to dedicate myself to teaching, because I would have loved to know as a child things that I talk about, for example, of mixed identities. I do a workshop where I deal with racism with comics, it's called 'Illustrated Emotions', and it's kind of cool because it brings awareness in a kind and fun way, and I would love to go out there for the social issue.