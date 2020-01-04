TV Shows

Quality and price? Internet users recommend Xiaomi with these memes

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

In these Christmas holidays, many aspire to have a technological gift: tablets, computers, smart watches or phones are on the list of Santa Claus or the wise men, but a brand is standing out for some years.

Xiaomi It is a company of Chinese origin that landed in Mexico since 2017, but until a few weeks ago it is gaining followers due to a series of memes.

And it is that several users of the firm emphasize that these phones have technical features of high-end devices, such as a good camera or a screen with excellent resolution, but the price is noticeably lower.

With this in mind, some fans of the brand founded in 2010 by businessman Lei Jun have decided to develop some images that highlight the quality and price features offered Xiaomi.

Mr. Xiaomi

Posted by Simpsorama-Mx on Thursday, December 26, 2019

-EL BAM

Posted by Garbage of Evangelion on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Posted by Another Evangelion Page Ramielgelion on Friday, December 27, 2019

With information from Gluc.mx

It may interest you:

Lizbeth Rodriguez without money? They record it eating from the garbage (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones actor is found dead in his home

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.