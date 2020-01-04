Quality and price? Internet users recommend Xiaomi with these memes

In these Christmas holidays, many aspire to have a technological gift: tablets, computers, smart watches or phones are on the list of Santa Claus or the wise men, but a brand is standing out for some years.

Xiaomi It is a company of Chinese origin that landed in Mexico since 2017, but until a few weeks ago it is gaining followers due to a series of memes.

And it is that several users of the firm emphasize that these phones have technical features of high-end devices, such as a good camera or a screen with excellent resolution, but the price is noticeably lower.

With this in mind, some fans of the brand founded in 2010 by businessman Lei Jun have decided to develop some images that highlight the quality and price features offered Xiaomi.

So many cell phones and none Xiaomi, are they dumb? They are the best quality price cell phones on the market, buy a xiaomi and it will solve your life, get them work and everything https://t.co/WcUoecjb3I – Cursed (@ Coors3d) December 22, 2019

Mr. Xiaomi Posted by Simpsorama-Mx on Thursday, December 26, 2019

-EL BAM Posted by Garbage of Evangelion on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Posted by Another Evangelion Page Ramielgelion on Friday, December 27, 2019

iPhone? What have you not seen a Xiaomi? It is the best in relation to value for money – AimVeczOuO💓👑 Code: Bubbles2627 (@ImVekzOwO) December 28, 2019

With information from Gluc.mx

It may interest you:

Lizbeth Rodriguez without money? They record it eating from the garbage (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones actor is found dead in his home