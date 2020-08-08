QuakeCon 2020: We follow the opening ceremony on August 7 on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the important preview on the free update for DOOM Eternal and TESO on PS5 and Xbox Series X, we are preparing to follow live the opening ceremony of QuakeCon at Home, the digital event organized by Bethesda and id Software to celebrate their most iconic series and open a window to the future.

Reworked to ensure fans can participate strictly remotely, the 25th edition of QuakeCon will involve Bethesda subsidiaries and partners to create special events including fundraising, live concerts and developer speeches.

Our editorial team will follow the departure of QuakeCon at Home via the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it starting from 5:30 pm on Friday 7 August to experience together with the community all the emotions offered by the opening ceremony of the event, in the hope of witnessing new gameplay and announcements on projects with a view on the nextgen.

Together we will comment on the digital show to answer your questions and provide you with all our impressions of the announcements and surprises planned for theopening of QuakeCon 2020, with free Quake and other Bethesda gifts for those attending the event.