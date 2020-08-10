Quake World Championship wins Rapha, Vengeur show: World Top3

Share it:

The weekend just ended saw the best Quake Champions players battle for the world champion title and, of course, for a substantial share of the $ 100,000 prize pool offered by Bethesda.

Among the champions there was also our Marco “Vengeur” Ragusa (currently sixth in the global ranking), who started his world adventure on Saturday, together with the best of his bracket.

Despite a practically clear path that also led him to immediately beat his teammate Raisy, the momentum of the Italian stopped one step away from the fulfillment of a dream that was about to turn into reality.

Fatal, in fact, the two defeats that first came against Rapha and then against his partner Raisy.

Shane "Rapha" Hendrixson has therefore consolidated his reputation as the greatest Quake player of all time, winning his sixth QuakeCon Championship and the MVP award of the 2019-20 Pro League season.

Rapha put on his usual show, remaining almost undefeated throughout the tournament. Vengeur, among all, was in fact the only player able to snatch a map from the very American champion.

Even Raisy, in the final, was unable to counter the American losing by 4 to 0.

Rapha has been one of the best Quake players in the world since 2008, and has now added another title to his already huge trophy cabinet. "All the support from the community, from my family, from my friends, has helped me a lot"said rapha."Thanks and I just hope I can keep doing what I'm doing. I will keep moving forward. At full speed and without any pause".

Vengeur again fielded a extraordinary talent which bodes well for the future: the boy can still grow a lot in experience and skills. The result achieved this weekend does nothing but demonstrate a positive trend for the blue.

Grats, Vengeur!