Quake 3 free on PC, the Bethesda announcement: still surprises from QuakeCon

By virtue of the difficulties related to the management of the international health emergency, the 2020 edition of QuakeCon it was organized in virtual format.

Despite this, the event, renamed for the occasion "QuakeCon at Home", however, has given several interesting announcements and initiatives designed for the gaming community. Among the novelties in the house Bethesda, for example, we can mention the announcement of the first narrative expansion of DOOM Eternal, called "The Ancient Gods", or the confirmation of the future arrival of the acclaimed latest installment in the shooter saga and The Elder Scrolls Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But not only announcements: during the 2020 edition of QuakeCon there were even promotions dedicated to the most famous franchises of the software house. In addition to an interesting selection of discounts, Bethesda has made the first Quake available completely free on PC, for a very limited period of time. Now, a second game is also the protagonist of a similar initiative: Quake 3 Arena. To announce it is the same development team, through a twitter published on their official Twitter account. To celebrate the generosity of the players, they donated well $ 20,000 to charity During the event, Bethesda confirmed that at the end of QuakeCon it will be possible to redeem the game for free from Bethesda Launcher.